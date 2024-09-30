Saifuddin Nasution confident in PDRM’s credibility in GISBH probe

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has expressed confidence in the efficiency and credibility of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to complete the investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry (KDN) today, he voiced full support for the enforcement actions carried out by PDRM through Op Global since the beginning of the month.

“If there is clear evidence of exploitation of women and children, sexual offences against children, or human trafficking, action must be taken and continued.

“I fully support the actions taken by the police against GISB. If there are (any offences) under the Penal Code, then they should proceed. If there are violations under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, they must continue,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution is optimistic that PDRM would take all aspects into account and conduct an investigation in accordance with four laws, namely the Child Act 2001, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 and the Penal Code.

Op Global, which is being carried out to combat child exploitation activities and alleged doctrines of religious fanaticism linked to GISBH, is now entering its fourth phase.

Since the first phase of Op Global began in early September, more than 300 people, including GISBH’s senior management, have been arrested, 572 victims have been rescued, and eight individuals have been brought to court, facing a total of 33 charges.

Saifuddin Nasution said the investigation and enforcement action in this case were conducted not only by the PDRM but also involved various agencies, with the participation of 1,226 officers and members from the Health Ministry, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and the National Registration Department.

Meanwhile, during a press conference after the event, he said that 80 investigation papers have been opened so far, following the arrest of 359 GISBH followers as part of Op Global across the country.

“The police and all relevant agencies will take the necessary time to complete the investigations before submitting them to the AGC (Attorney General’s Chambers). Whether there will be a prosecution will be determined by the AGC,” he said.