Salesman fined RM3,000 for threatening to burn mother’s house down

GEORGE TOWN: A salesman was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening to burn his mother’s house down last month.

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin pronounced sentence on Kelvin Gun Soon Ming, 44, after he plead guilty to criminal intimidating his mother at a house in Bandar Baru Ayer Itam at around 10.30 pm on July 9. He will be jailed eight months if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the offender’s 69-year-old mother failed to give him RM5,000 when he requested it from her to buy a car, causing him to intimidate her by stating that he would burn her house down.

The offender was subsequently charged and plead guilty to Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation today.

His counsel, Yiew De Xien, had requested a minimum sentence as it was the offender’s first offence, while deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali sought a sentence that commensurated with the crime as it would serve as a lesson to the offender and ensure he would not repeat the offence.