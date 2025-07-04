RM42 million SK Tambatuon construction project launched in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD: Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Ewon Benedick has officially launched the RM42 million construction project for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tambatuon.

The new buildings, set for completion within 24 months, will replace the existing dilapidated structures and introduce modern facilities.

The project, funded under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12), includes 10 classrooms, an RBT room, a science laboratory, a canteen, a surau, an administration block, a covered open space, and a field.

Ewon emphasised the importance of timely completion to meet the community’s expectations for improved education infrastructure.

“I hope this project goes smoothly and is completed according to the set schedule so that it can benefit the students as villagers have high hopes for better educational facilities,“ he said during the ground-breaking ceremony.

As the Kadamaian State Assemblyman and joint chairman of the Intervention Coordination Committee for Monitoring the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13), Ewon highlighted his role in overseeing federal-funded projects in Sabah.

He assured continued efforts to accelerate development initiatives under MP13, set to run from next year until 2030.

Ewon also acknowledged the contributions of the Ministry of Education, Kota Belud District Education Office, Sabah Public Works Department, and local administrative offices in advancing district development. - Bernama