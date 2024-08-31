SAR for Masjid India sinkhole victim suspended, to resume at 8 am

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim of the Jalan Masjid India sinkhole incident was suspended at 1 am today, and is expected to resume at 8 am.

Bernama understands that the operation was temporarily halted after the telescopic camera was inserted into a manhole in the area by a private company.

A lorry carrying the equipment arrived at the site at around 10.15 pm (Aug 30) with three individuals who then proceeded with the SAR operation at the second manhole in the search area which was clogged by debris and backlog.

The team was later seen leaving the location at 12.30 am.

On Aug 23, an Indian woman identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India while on her way to a nearby temple.