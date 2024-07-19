SAR ops launched following ship collision in Johor waters

KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Johor has launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation after two ships collided at 25 nautical miles north-east of Tanjung Balau near here today.

MMEA acting director-general Maritime Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said following the collision between the MT Hanifa Nile and MT Ceres 1 at 6.55 am, the SAR forward base was activated at the Tanjung Sedili maritime zone jetty to coordinate the search.

He said the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) deployed vessels KM Noah, Bot Perkasa 29 and Bot Petir 12 from MMEA; KD Gempita from the Royal Malaysian Navy and patrol boat PA 9 from Region 2 Marine Police to the scene.

“MMEA asset Bot Perkasa 29 arrived at the location at 9.50 am and found the two ships in question. The Department of Environment was also alerted to the incident for possible further action in case of oil spills.

“Officers and personnel on duty at Abu Bakar maritime base were also instructed to carry out monitoring in the surrounding area. Any developments will be announced from time to time,“ he said in a statement.