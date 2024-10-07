Sarawak customs seize 60kg of drugs worth RM1.9 mln

KUCHING: The Customs Department has seized 60.67 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM1.9 million concealed in boxes of electrical goods.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said two men, aged 19 and 22, were also detained during the raid by a team from the Enforcement Division and Narcotics Branch on July 4.

“These two local men were arrested in the premises of a cargo company during an operation with the police, which commenced on July 1.

“The suspects were nabbed along with 10 boxes stored in a lorry. Initial inspections led to the discovery of 60 gold-coloured packages printed with ‘Guan Yi Wang’ suspected to contain crystal-like substances,” he told a press conference here today.

Norizan said the case might be linked to two previous arrests -- one in Kuching in March and another in Miri in June -- due to the similar modus operandi of using air cargo services from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching and false declarations on Customs forms.

“Further investigations are ongoing to identify the syndicate’s network.

“Given the significant weight, we don’t rule out the possibility of many individuals being involved. Investigating officers are looking into several aspects, and we are optimistic that we will get to the bottom of this case,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.