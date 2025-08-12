Back to body-swapping chaos

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan return for spirited sequel to 2003 comedy classic

TWO decades after Freaky Friday (2003) became the ultimate body-swap comedy for a generation, Freakier Friday proves that there is still some magic left in the switcheroo. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel takes the familiar premise, adds a multigenerational twist and infuses it with enough warmth and wit to charm both old fans and new audiences. While it never completely outshines the original, it delivers enough laughs, heart and absurdity to remind everyone why this formula works so well. The film wisely leans into nostalgia without becoming trapped by it. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan slip back into their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman like they never left, armed with the same comedic timing that made the original so rewatchable. But this time, they are joined by a lively new cast, giving the story fresh comedic energy. It is a family comedy with enough situational absurdity to keep adults engaged, enough chaos to entertain teenagers and enough slapstick to make younger viewers giggle.

Comfortable sequel that knows its lane Sequels to beloved comedies can be tricky. Go too far in reinventing the plot and fans revolt. Play it too safe and it feels like a rehash. Freakier Friday manages to balance somewhere in between, a film that feels like revisiting old friends, but with just enough fresh scenarios to keep things interesting. What works best is the film’s unapologetic embrace of silliness. It knows it is not a cerebral think-piece, it is a brightly lit, feel-good comedy with a big heart. The jokes are quick, the set-ups are clever and the cast commits to every absurd beat. The pacing keeps things zippy, with barely a scene overstaying its welcome. It may not have the razor-sharp comedic bite of the original, but it compensates with warmth and inclusivity that fit today’s audience.

Same comedy spark The heart of Freakier Friday remains the Curtis–Lohan dynamic. Curtis once again proves she is a comedic powerhouse, delivering expressions, line readings and physical comedy with pinpoint precision. Lohan, meanwhile, effortlessly recaptures the charm that made her 2003 performance so iconic. Together, they bring an undeniable chemistry that sells the film’s most outlandish moments. The supporting cast adds plenty of flavour. Manny Jacinto brings effortless charisma, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons inject youthful sass and energy and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan steals scenes with a vibrant presence. Even smaller appearances from returning faces like Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao and Mark Harmon feel like nods to fans without derailing the main story.

For the funny boners One of the film’s most impressive feats is its ability to cater to multiple age groups without alienating any of them. The humour walks that fine line between goofy and sharp, enough physical comedy for younger audiences, with just enough clever writing and winking references to keep adults engaged. It is a rare family comedy that does not patronise its audience. Instead, it invites them in for the ride, whether they are here for the nostalgia, the slapstick, or simply the sight of Jamie Lee Curtis throwing herself into absurd scenarios with zero hesitation.

Comedy revival There is something refreshing about a big-studio comedy that simply wants to make audiences laugh. With Freakier Friday arriving alongside the Naked Gun revival, there is hope that mainstream comedy might be gearing up for a comeback. The film reminds everyone how satisfying it is to sit in a theatre and hear an entire audience laughing together. There is an almost retro quality to the humour, situational misunderstandings, escalating chaos and moments of pure absurdity that are played completely straight. It is a reminder that broad comedy, when done with heart, can be just as fulfilling as any high-concept blockbuster.