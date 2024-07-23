Schoolboy believed missing found in mall

JOHOR BAHRU: A 10-year-old boy reported missing after school in Mount Austin here, was found by police at the AEON Tebrau shopping centre this afternoon.

South Johor Bahru police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the student was found at 4.30 pm safe and alone.

“He had walked from the school to AEON Tebrau,” he said when contacted.

Earlier, social media went abuzz over the disappearance of Cheng Dong Yao, a Year Four pupil at SJKC Foon Yew 5, who was last seen in school uniform with a bag and walking alone after he was believed to have missed the school bus.

The police mobilised a search team which was also joined by the student’s mother.