Sea Games 2027: Sarawak ready to co-host, wants opening ceremony

KUCHING: Sarawak is ready to co-host the 2027 SEA Games and has proposed that the opening ceremony of the Games be held in the Land of the Hornbills.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that Sarawak is also prepared to share the hosting costs of the 2027 SEA Games with the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has approached Sarawak to be a co-host for the 2027 SEA Games. We were informed that the costs and budget for this event are substantial, and it was suggested that Sarawak could help.

“We (Sarawak) said we are ready, but we propose that the opening ceremony be held in Sarawak and the closing ceremony in Peninsular Malaysia,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2024 Baton Run in the Kuching Division here today.

Previously, it was reported that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is evaluating the impact of hosting the 2027 SEA Games and will present its findings to the Cabinet next month after the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) Council members unanimously agreed in May 2022 to award the hosting rights to Malaysia.

Malaysia have hosted the biennial Games six times, in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017, all of which took place in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that the estimated cost of hosting the 2027 SEA Games is around RM750 million, and Sarawak is willing to finance half of the amount.

“Why are we willing to co-host? Because this is part of our talent development agenda. Our talent development is not only in the field of economics but also in sports.

“We want our young people to be active, which is why I am eager for Sarawak to be a co-host,“ he said.