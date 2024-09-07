Selangor allocates RM5 million for clearing drains, culverts on unowned land

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM5 million this year for the clearing and cleaning of unmanned drains and culverts across the state.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim, said this one-off allocation, which will cover over a 300-kilometre stretch, will be implemented in two phases, with each phase involving RM2.5 million in costs.

He said the first phase will target drains and culverts identified by the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) stretching 162km, while the second phase will cover those identified by the State Public Works Department (JKR), the local authorities (PBT) and the Land and District Office.

Izham, who is also Pandan Indah assemblyman, said this in reply to Rosnizan Ahmad (PN-Morib) who asked on the maintenance of drains on unowned land, at the Selangor state assembly sitting here today.

Izham added that the state government is currently preparing a policy paper on the handing over of these drains and culverts to the related agencies.

“The recommendation has been approved and the policy papers must be finalised by year-end, to ensure a a budget is allocated for regular maintenance next year,“ he said.