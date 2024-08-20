Selangor civil servants’ salary adjustments to follow PM’s announcement - MB

SABAK BERNAM: Salary adjustments for more than 21,000 civil servants in Selangor will be implemented in phases, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 16, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that new salary rates for state civil servants will be the same as those implemented at the federal level.

“The rate and method (of the new salary hike for Selangor civil servants) will be the same as those announced by the Prime Minister, and we will follow the federal method. The increase (will take effect) this December

“We are assessing the impact but have prepared for possible (increased) expenses. The state government is also (examining) the additional funding required to support the increase,” he told a press conference after officiating the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Draft Local Plan of Sabak Bernam District Council, Selangor 2025 (Replacement) here today.

Anwar, when addressing the civil servants at the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XIX) programme, announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

The Prime Minister said the salary adjustment would be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.