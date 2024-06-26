Selangor gov’t upholds Sultan’s decree, launches bid to help Selangor FC pay fine

SHAH ALAM: The state government upholds the decree by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who expressed dismay over the decision made by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) against Selangor FC.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Sultan’s decree reflected the anger and disappointment of football fans against the decision by MFL, which seemed to be excessive and bereft of humanity and compassion.

Amirudin said the crime against Selangor FC player Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim was a black mark in the history of football in the country and the MFL, as the football league administrator, should play a role in upholding justice, opposing violence and showing empathy towards the fate and safety of players who are cruelly attacked by heartless parties who act as cowards.

“Such unprecedented action, which has triggered a feeling of rage and disappointment among the supporters, should be a sign to the MFL that their decision was made irresponsibly,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said that in heeding the Sultan of Selangor’s message, he has discussed with the state sports executive councillor and the state government has agreed to launch a joint effort, which will allow all parties, including supports of the Red Giants, to collect funds to pay the fine imposed by the MFL.

He said further information regarding the effort would be shared soon by the Selangor State Sports Council and state sports executive councillor.

“To kickstart this solidarity effort, the state councillors will also contribute to the fund and pay the fine next week as our commitment to uphold justice for Selangor FC,” he said.

Yesterday, the MFL announced that Selangor FC had been fined RM100,000 and deducted three points in the Super League 2024/2025 season after failing to play in the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

The Red Giants also must pay compensation for the losses incurred by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as the host team for the opening match of the season and the MFL with the amounts to be paid to be announced later.

In addition, the 14th Super League match between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) will be played behind closed doors.

This led to Sultan Sharafuddin expressing disappointment and sadness over the decision of the MFL and members of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), particularly its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, regarding the fine imposed on Selangor FC.

The Selangor Ruler viewed the punishment meted out as not making sense and excessive since the opposition team had been awarded the victory.