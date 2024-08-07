Selangor MMEA detains boat with excess passengers

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a boat for carrying excess passengers approximately 0.3 nautical miles south of Tanjung Harapan near here at about 1 pm yesterday.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the passenger boat was intercepted while en route from Port Klang to Pulau Ketam.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the vessel was carrying 45 passengers, exceeding the permitted limit, and none were wearing life jackets. The boat was operated by a captain and a crew member, both local men aged 19 and 40, respectively.

“The captain, crew and boat were detained and taken to the Marine Police Force jetty in Pulau Indah to be handed over to the MMEA enforcement officer for further action. All passengers were escorted to Pulau Ketam Jetty by MMEA assets,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Muhaimin said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for violating licence conditions by carrying more than the allowed limit of 11 passengers and failing to provide life jackets.