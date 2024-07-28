Selangor MMEA seizes illegal fishing equipment off Kuala Langat waters

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Selangor has seized illegal fishing equipment installed in the waters around Kuala Langat through their Integrated Op Hurricane, which began on July 25.

Selangor Maritime director, Capt Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, stated that the operation, in collaboration with the Selangor Fisheries Department, aims to raise awareness among the fishing community about compliance with laws and licensing matters under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“The integrated Op Hurricane is seen as the best platform for sharing information and expertise across agencies and departments enforcing maritime laws.

“Such operations will be carried out from time to time to ensure the sustainability of the country’s fishery resources and the safety of the fisheries sector,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 11 (3) (b) and (c) of the Fisheries Act 1985.