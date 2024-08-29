Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri grace UiTM’s 25th Anniversary Gala

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the 25th Anniversary Gala of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) as a University today.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, the Pro Chancellor of UiTM was also in attendance.

The event, held at the Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @Sahibuddin.

During the event, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin signed the plaque for the inauguration of the Monument of Aspirations, which will store a time capsule containing the hopes and aspirations of the UiTM community.

The contents, symbolising UiTM’s aspirations for the next 25 years, were accumulated through the 25th Anniversary Capsule Ride programme, which saw 12 participants from the UiTM community cycling over 2,000 kilometres across UiTM’s branch campuses in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

In his speech, Shahrin said that the event was a celebration of UiTM’s achievements as a university and a platform to renew the spirit of the entire university community and continue forging ahead.

“Let us celebrate this success and strengthen our unity to elevate the University to greater heights for the benefit of our beloved nation,“ he said.