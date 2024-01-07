Sg Bakap polls: 102 police permits issued so far to contesting parties

NIBONG TEBAL: A total of 102 permits for mobile campaigns, talks and walkabouts have been approved to date for the two contesting parties, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), since nomination for the Sungai Bakap state by-election on June 22.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that 21 permits have been approved today for the by-election campaign, which enters its tenth day, with no permit applications from either party being rejected so far.

“I would like to continue advising everyone not to provoke anyone during the campaign, including acts of vandalism or damaging election campaign materials, until the campaign period ends in five days,“ he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6, being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation, sees a straight fight between PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and PN’s Abidin Ismail.