Sg Bakap polls: Fahmi calls for respectful campaign

NIBONG TEBAL: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil hopes that the Sungai Bakap state by-election campaign is carried out in a respectful manner.

He also reminded the two candidates and their supporters to always maintain proper conduct throughout the campaign period.

“I met with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin, who informed me that he and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate agreed not to engage in personal attacks during the campaign.

“We want a healthy and respectful contest between the candidates and also among others (supporters),” he told reporters after presenting certificates to participants of a social media workshop organised by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) here today.

On the PH candidate, Fahmi said Joohari is a former teacher and an experienced individual who has served as a district education director.

“He has contributed significantly to Sungai Bakap, and many people here know him,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and PN candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant after its representative, Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS, died on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for July 6, with early voting on July 2.