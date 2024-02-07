Sg Bakap polls: PN makes 15 offers in ‘kerja’ manifesto

NIBONG TEBAL: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today unveiled 15 offers in its manifesto for the Sungai Bakap state by-election in Penang.

Penang PAS Commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusof said the manifesto has five pillars which create the acronym ‘KERJA’ (work), in which K stands for service to the community, E - economy and job opportunities, R - infrastructural network, J - assurance of putting the people first and A - trust and integrity, with each pillar contains three offers.

“With the existing machinery, we are confident that we will be able to fulfil these promises to the people even if there are only a few days left to campaign because some of them have already become our work commitment and it is not something new, it is just that it is done more regularly and improved,” he told reporters a press conference after the launch of the manifesto here today.

PN candidate for the by-election, Abidin Ismail, who also attended the press conference said he was confident to win the hearts of the voters, regardless of race, through the offers in the manifesto.

The Sungai Bakap by-election sees a straight fight between Abidin and Dr Joohari Ariffin of Pakatan Harapan. It is being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24.