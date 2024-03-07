Sg Bakap polls: Police making thorough preparations ahead of polling day

NIBONG TEBAL: Police are making thorough preparations to maintain public order and ensure everything runs smoothly during the Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday (July 6).

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said one of the measures taken was to deploy police personnel for all forms of assignments at all polling centres and the vote-tallying centre.

“As for preparations for situations like riot incidents, measures will be taken by deploying the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) and light combat forces at strategic locations.

“Measures are also taken to install surveillance camera systems in high-risk areas, besides increasing police patrols,” he said in a statement today.

He said police would also establish temporary shelters at strategic locations to protect dignitaries during riots (if they occur).

As such, Hamzah reminded the contesting parties and their supporters to maintain peace and order and not engage in any actions that may cause tension or chaos during the election period.

“Respect the views and rights of supporters from the other party. Avoid making provocative or insulting statements and use social media wisely and responsibly,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday (July 6) will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail following the death of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) designated a 14-day campaign period for the by-election from June 22 until 11.59 pm on July 5.