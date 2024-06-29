Sg Petani goldsmith robbery: Cops hunting four suspects

SUNGAI PETANI: Police are hunting for four male suspects believed to be involved in a goldsmith shop robbery at a shopping mall in Bakar Arang near here yesterday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters (IPD) received a call about the incident at 4.45 pm yesterday.

“Investigations at the scene found that two female employees in the premises were approached by three masked suspects, who were also wearing gloves.

“Another suspect waited in a white MyVi car,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects fled with a number of jewellery items, with estimated losses still being ascertained.

“No victims were reported injured. The investigation is also assisted by the K9 unit and the forensic team from the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK).

“The case is being investigated under Sections 395/397 of the Penal Code. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Kuala Muda IPD at 04-4299222 or case investigating officer, ASP Bukhari Idris, at 017-4794933,” he said.