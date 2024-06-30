Sheikh Al-Azhar to make four-day official visit to M’sia from Tuesday

PUTRAJAYA: The head of the Al-Azhar Institution (Sheikh Al-Azhar), Al-Imam Al-Akbar Sheikh Prof Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al-Tayyib will undertake a four-day official visit to Malaysia from Tuesday (July 2).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that Ahmed Mohammed Al-Tayyib’s visit is in response to an invitation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This official visit will undoubtedly have significant implications for efforts to strengthen the unity of Muslims as well as fortifying the close relationship between Malaysia and Egypt.

“At the same time, his presence will enhance Islamic development efforts in Malaysia, particularly in Islamic education and tahfiz,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Na’im, during Sheikh Al-Azhar’s official visit, in addition to a meeting with the prime minister, several programmes involving him have been planned.

These include an Executive Talk at Darul Quran, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM); a MADANI Knowledge Gathering at Seri Perdana Complex here; and a meeting with Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM).

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is very confident that this official visit will bring benefits to the harmony and unity of Malaysian society and the country,“ said Mohd Na’im.