Siblings’ scuffle over air conditioner ends in RM1.5k fine

PETALING JAYA: A 33-year-old oil palm worker was fined RM1,500 by the Yong Peng Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to injuring his younger brother during a dispute over an air conditioner.

Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin questioned the accused, Muhamad Faeez Assyafiq Firdaus, 33, on the trivial nature of the altercation, asking, “You fought because of an air conditioner?”

The incident occurred on August 31 at 1.30pm at a house in Simpang 5, Parit Sulong, when Muhamad Faeez attempted to remove an air conditioner unit from their mother’s house, Harian Metro reported.

His 26-year-old brother objected, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim sustaining injuries.

Following the altercation, the victim sought medical treatment at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) and lodged a police report.

Muhamad Faeez was subsequently arrested on the same day.

The court charged the accused under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Muhamad Faeez was represented by lawyer Mohd Razak Shariff.