PDRM helicopter crash victims stable in Johor Bahru hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: All five Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel and officers involved in yesterday’s helicopter crash in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah, are reported to be in stable condition and are currently receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said four of the five victims were showing positive signs of recovery, while the other remained intubated for further treatment.

“I came here today to visit our officers involved in yesterday’s incident. I was informed by medical personnel that all five are in stable condition.

“I had the chance to speak with four of the officers and Alhamdulillah, they are in stable condition. Constable R. G. Devendran remains intubated to help reduce movement and assist in his recovery,” he told reporters after visiting all the victims at HSA today.

He spent over an hour visiting the victims at the hospital. Also present was Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

According to Azmi, two officers - air observer Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu and Constable R. G. Devendran - were currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), while the remaining three were in the general ward.

He also expressed his appreciation to the medical personnel at HSA for their swift action and intensive care provided to all the victims and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The AS355N helicopter crashed while performing an honour flypast as part of a demonstration during the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM 2025), which involved Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.

Involved in the crash were helicopter pilot ACP Faizul Mohammad, co-pilot Supt Ahmad Bustamin Baharom, Corporal Adeline, and two personnel from the Tanjung Kupang Police Station - Sergeant Siti Latipa Khairuddin and Constable Devendran.

All crew members were rescued by the Marine Police Force. - Bernama