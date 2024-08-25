Sinkhole incident sparks call for high-level investigation, preventive measures

KUALA LUMPUR: A civil society leader called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent sinkhole incident along Jalan Masjid India and for effective measures to be implemented to prevent future occurrences.

Alliance for A Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said a high-level committee, chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and comprised of among Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, senior engineers, geologists and officials from the Minerals and Geoscience Department, should be formed to look into the matter.

“This committee should complete its task in record time to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of the millions of people who walk the streets on a daily basis for work, leisure, or school,“ he said in a statement today.

He also urged the authorities to monitor land surface changes regularly to identify signs of potential sinkholes, adding that the recent incident was not the first to have occurred in the city.

“They should also regularly monitor the traditional and social media for instances of public complaints regarding cracks in roads and sidewalks and take remedial action immediately.

“Sinkholes can occur anywhere, anytime, in places where there are depressions or holes in the ground caused by natural or man-made causes. The challenge is to identify potential spots and take the right precautions,“ he said.

Lee said Friday’s tragedy at Jalan Masjid India, where an Indian tourist, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into a sinkhole, not only poses a significant threat to public safety but also has profound repercussions for the business community there.