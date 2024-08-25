JHEV reviews rising costs for veteran home construction

JERTIH: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) is examining the rising costs associated with building new homes for veterans or their families.

Its director-general Major General Datuk Zambery Jefry Darus said the review is prompted by significant increases in transportation and building material costs, which have rendered the current construction budget of RM75,000 insufficient for a 750-square-foot home.

“We will discuss with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) to find the best solution to address the rising costs, as we aim to maintain the current size of the homes,” he told reporters after the handover of a newly built home to the widow of a MAF veteran, Yuslina Yusof, 51, in Kampung Bukit Cina, Pasir Akar, Hulu Besut here today.

He added that 50 new homes for veterans have been built from January to yesterday, at a total cost of RM2.5 million.

Zambery Jefry said JHEV funds the construction of each new home at RM55,000 under its New Home Construction Programme, while SPNB provides an additional RM20,000 subsidy to veterans in financial need.

“JHEV is also running a home repair programme this year with a budget of RM2.7 million, benefiting 190 veterans,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yuslina, the widow of Ramli Yasin who died from lung cancer in January, expressed her gratitude for finally having her own home. She had been living with her late husband’s siblings since 2003.

“My late husband served for 13 years in Battalion 302 of the Territorial Army Regiment at Batu Melintang Camp in Jeli, Kelantan. After leaving the military, he took on various jobs with inconsistent income.

“He always dreamed of owning a three-room house, but financial constraints made it impossible,” Yuslina said, adding that she now lives with her two children, aged 21 and 22.