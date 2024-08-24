Sinkhole incident: Two more manholes to be checked - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue operation (SAR) to locate the Indian tourist who fell into a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India yesterday will now focus on the last two manholes on the sewer line leading to the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Pantai Dalam treatment plant.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the two manholes were at Dataran Merdeka and Kinabalu roundabout, adding that four other manholes, at Wisma Yakin, Jalan Melayu, the Jalan Melayu junction, and Bank Pertanian near Lebih Pasar, had already been inspected by the Fire and Rescue Department’s Scuba unit.

“We will continue our search with the responsible parties till the Pantai Dalam treatment plant.

“If the victim isn’t found, we will discuss about the next course of action and how long the rescue operation will carry on, we have yet to determine that,” she said at a media conference after visiting the site of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India here today.

She said her department will also seek the assistance of the Social Welfare Department to provide counselling to the family members of Vijayaletchumi, 48, after meeting the family earlier in the day.

Zaliha said the real cause of the sinkhole had yet to be identified and they were waiting for a full report from those responsible, which is expected after the operation is completed.

“To prevent a recurrence of sinkholes, we will re-map and obtain findings from all parties, including the Department of Minerals and Geosciences, to ensure the Kuala Lumpur area, especially those in this vicinity, remain safe,” she said, as she advised the public to avoid coming to the sinkhole area as a precautionary measure.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said six Scuba unit personnel were assigned to the search at six manholes since this morning, and they spent 20 minutes in each manhole as it was a challenging task to manoeuvre in the tight space as they dealt with strong currents and risky conditions.

“The team uses a buddy method, and goes in with two or three members at a time as the manhole area has gas that can be risky to personnel,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the police did not stop any traders from operating their businesses throughout the search of the six manholes.

“We did not order them to close fully, when the search (at the manhole) is done, the businesses can resume their operations... we do not disturb their businesses,” he said.

Rescue teams have opened six sewer manholes in stages since 10.30 am in their search for the victim.