Sinkhole: SAR team utilises ground penetrating radar in search efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the victim of the Jalan Masjid India sinkhole incident continued today, utilising ground penetrating radar (GPR) by the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG), a technology that has been employed since Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, in a statement, said that the GPR method will remain in use as the primary focus is to find the victim as quickly as possible.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall is working in collaboration with all search and rescue (SAR) teams, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force, JMG, Public Works Department, Malaysian Nuclear Agency, and Indah Water Consortium (IWK),” she said.

She also expressed her deep gratitude to the SAR teams, who have been working tirelessly, day and night, in their efforts to locate the victim.

“The dedication and commitment of the entire SAR team are deeply appreciated. We hope and pray that all officers remain in good health and that this effort will be successfully concluded soon,” she added.

As of 11 am today, JBPM has not issued any official updates to the media, who have been waiting since early morning for news on the SAR efforts.

On Aug 23, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole caused by a sudden ground collapse.