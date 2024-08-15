Social media platforms must put AI label on every AI-generated content - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today called on all social media platforms to put an artificial intelligence (AI) label or notification on every AI-generated content posted on their platforms to avoid unwanted incidents.

He said all social media platform operators should be held responsible for whatever incidents happening on their platforms.

“If their content was produced using Generative AI technology, then it is only right for the platforms to put a label or a notification with words like ‘Generated by Artificial Intelligence’...so that users know that it is AI-generated content.

“This is one of the reasons why we will eventually license all social media platforms...because we want them to be responsible when there are incidents like this”.

Fahmi said this in response to the incident involving famous social media influencer Khairul Aming who became a victim of a fake video using Deep Fake technology.

Meanwhile, Fahmi stressed that he never issued a directive to Google to deactivate the Malaysian Ringgit currency exchange rate graph feature as claimed by a user on X.

“I have never instructed Google to remove their foreign exchange tool or widget from their platform. When we search on Google, we still can get foreign exchange information.

“But we need to remember that there was an incident last month where there was an inaccurate ringgit exchange rate published by Google, which was different from what was published by Bank Negara,” he said.

Recently, a post claiming that Fahmi had instructed Google to take down the foreign exchange widget triggered various reactions on X.