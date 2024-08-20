Socso urges more athletes to contribute to SKSPS

KOTA BHARU: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is calling for increased participation from athletes nationwide in the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), whether independently or through their employers.

Socso chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said that, as of Aug 9, the agency has recorded 679,830 active contributors to SKSPS, with 30,179 of those from Kelantan.

He highlighted that many athletes have yet to contribute, noting that only 3,192 athletes are currently contributing to SKSPS, with just two from Kelantan actively contributing.

“Athletes are encouraged to participate in the scheme to ensure they receive adequate protection, given their higher risk of injury.

“This scheme provides not only protection for the contributors but also ensures that their families are safeguarded in the event of the contributor’s passing,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting benefits to Zaheran Hussien, the widow of football legend Hashim Mustapa, at Jalan Masjid Baung Bayam, today.

Also present were state Socso director Nora Yaacob and Kelantan Football Association president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah.

Subahan further explained that a total of RM22,173.67 has been paid to the widow of the late Hashim, who was a contributor under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), from 1989 until 2019. Hashim, who passed away in 2022 due to severe health issues, was covered under the scheme.

Zaheran, 54, a full-time housewife, now receives a monthly pension of RM1,105 for life, as her three children are all over 21 years old.

“The monthly contribution was relatively modest, as low as RM13 per month or RM157.20 per year, but the benefits provided in the event of an incident, including death, are substantial,” he said.