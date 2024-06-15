Special Johor Royal Family classic vehicle exhibition at MBWM 2024

MELAKA: The Melaka government is bringing a unique feature to the Malaysia Bike Week Melaka (MBWM) 2024 with a special exhibition of Classic Automotive Assets from the Johor Royal Family.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the exhibition is being held with the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“The exhibition features 37 classic automotive vehicles from the Johor Royal Family, which possess immense historical value. Among them are the Mack Truck Scorpion, Morgan 3 Wheeler and Harley Davidson Street Glide Tiger, which will be on public display as part of the Malaysia Bike Week programme in Melaka.

“I believe this initiative will have a positive impact, particularly on the state’s economic growth, and further establish Melaka as a premier motor tourism hub at both national and international levels,” he said in his speech at the MBWM 2024 Dinner at MCorp Square, Ayer Keroh last night.

Elaborating on MBWM 2024, Ab Rauf said it was a continuation of the previous event held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor in 2019, which attracted over 300,000 visitors.

The event will take place over three days, from Friday until tomorrow.

“I invite everyone to join and enliven the gathering of 100 biker clubs from across Malaysia and other countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, with 20,000 participants bringing various types of motorcycles.

“There are many exciting activities for motor enthusiasts, including exhibitions, motor drifts, bike shows and lucky draws with the grand prize of a Proton X50 car and 10 motorcycles,” he said.