Pahang Sultan urges women journalists to keep championing people’s issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on women journalists in the country to continue championing the people’s issues while upholding journalistic integrity.

The Sultan also praised their commitment and contributions, which are increasingly evident, not only in terms of their participation in the workforce but also in the quality of coverage in mainstream media, affirming their capabilities.

“The digital era and the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence have transformed the way news is delivered, making their role more challenging and demanding greater competence.

“Newspapers may no longer sell like they used to...and the digital forms are increasing. The responsibility is greater now that news runs 24 hours a day. As such, journalists must be versatile and always prepared,” His Royal Highness added.

Al-Sultan Abdullah today granted an audience to the leadership of the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (PERTAMA), led by its president Sariha Mohd Ali, deputy president Nasriah Darus, secretary Nor Hasliza Abdullah, treasurer M. Saraswathi, and other committee members.

His Royal Highness also emphasised the importance of merit in journalism, reminding PERTAMA leadership to continue upholding journalistic ethics and maintaining professionalism.

“This isn’t about gender, but I believe it must be championed based on merit. Media responsibility today is immense. I am confident that with sincerity and dedication, journalists, especially female journalists, can continue to make significant contributions to the nation,” Al-Sultan Abdullah added.

The Sultan also expressed hope that issues affecting the people, particularly in the state, such as land encroachment, water supply and the pricing of agricultural produce, would be given due attention.

“These issues are quite concerning. There must be continuous awareness and action,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.