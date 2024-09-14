Spirit of patriotism must be instilled at all times - Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU: The spirit of patriotism must not only be felt and celebrated during the National Month but, instead, it should be instilled in the hearts of all Malaysians at all times, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

To achieve this goal, he said Malaysians must understand and appreciate the true meaning of the Rukun Negara and the national anthem of NegaraKu, instead of just being proud to possess the Malaysian identity card.

“Need to strive harder and, here, I need the help of everyone in the MADANI Community to give meaning to the Rukun Negara,” he said when officiating the launch of the One House One Jalur Gemilang Initiative of the Security Cluster at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters here today.

Also present was Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

Fahmi, also the 2024 Malaysia Day Celebration Main Committee chairman, said one of Malaysia’s greatest assets is its people, who come from diverse backgrounds and live peacefully, harmoniously and freely in one country.

He said this is the legacy of previous generations, especially leaders who worked to gain independence for the country, which must be defended and appreciated for the future of the nation.

Fahmi said the country’s economic situation is becoming increasingly positive, with investor perceptions improving and more tourists coming in.

“With the people benefitting from all these, we hope they will be happier with the peace that they are enjoying,” he said.