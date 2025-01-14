Guardians turned predators

THE sacred trust placed in religious, educational and societal leaders is the cornerstone of any community. Yet, this trust is increasingly being exploited by individuals in positions of power to perpetrate sexual abuse.

Recent reports in Malaysia highlight a disturbing trend: figures entrusted with spiritual, educational or societal authority are using their influence to groom and harm the vulnerable.

This issue is not confined to any specific religion, culture or sector. It is a systemic problem that transcends boundaries, affecting institutions worldwide, including schools, charitable organisations, community associations and religious bodies.

From the Catholic church scandals in Europe to the #MeToo movement in the United States, the global community has witnessed how power dynamics can enable abuse.

Malaysia, too, is grappling with this crisis as high-profile cases continue to surface, exposing the dark underbelly of trusted institutions.

Disturbing pattern in Malaysia

Sexual grooming and abuse by individuals in positions of authority have been on the rise in Malaysia. Principal assistant-director of the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division SAC Siti Kamsiah Hassan has pointed out that predators often gain their victims’ trust by exploiting the power dynamics inherent in their roles. These perpetrators manipulate their positions of respect and authority to isolate, control and abuse their victims.

The abuse extends beyond religious circles. Institutions such as charities, societal associations and even family structures have shown vulnerabilities, with perpetrators hiding behind the authority granted to them by these organisations.

In a shocking case reported in September 2024, Malaysian police rescued 400 minors from charity homes linked to a banned religious sect.

These children, aged between one and 17, were subjected to indoctrination, molestation and psychological manipulation under the guise of spiritual and medical care. This case underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight and accountability in institutions that care for vulnerable populations.

Universal crisis

Malaysia’s struggle with sexual abuse by trusted figures mirrors global patterns. In the United States, the #MeToo movement has exposed widespread abuse in Hollywood, corporate boardrooms and religious institutions.

In Australia, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse revealed systemic failures in religious and educational institutions.

Similarly, in Indonesia, cases of abuse in Islamic boarding schools (pesantren) have sparked national outrage, highlighting how predators exploit positions of trust.

In one high-profile case, a teacher at a prominent pesantren was arrested for sexually abusing multiple students over several years, leading to calls for stricter regulations and oversight in religious educational institutions.

Likewise, in Sri Lanka, cases of abuse in Buddhist temples and schools have ignited national outrage, with monks and educators accused of exploiting their authority to harm the vulnerable.

In India, cases of abuse in ashrams and schools have also drawn widespread condemnation, with spiritual leaders and teachers facing allegations of exploiting their positions to prey on the innocent.

These global examples underscore a universal truth: abuse thrives in environments where power is unchecked and accountability is lacking.

Malaysia’s experience is not unique but it serves as a stark reminder that no society is immune to this crisis.

Ripple effect of betrayal

The psychological toll on survivors is devastating. Victims often face years of emotional distress, struggling with guilt, shame and confusion.

The betrayal by a trusted authority figure compounds their trauma, leaving deep scars that can take a lifetime to heal.

In Malaysia, cultural norms and societal stigma often silence victims. Communities, too, suffer from such betrayals. When institutions meant to uphold morality and provide guidance are implicated, trust erodes, weakening the fabric of society. This erosion of trust has far-reaching consequences, undermining faith in leadership and perpetuating silence and complicity.

Root causes

Several systemic factors contribute to this crisis:

Blind deference to authority: In many societies, including Malaysia, unquestioning trust in leaders allows perpetrators to operate unchecked. Cultural reverence for religious and community figures often discourages scrutiny.

Lack of oversight: Weak monitoring and enforcement mechanisms within institutions enable misconduct to go undetected. Many organisations lack robust policies to prevent and address abuse.

Cultural and social stigma: Fear of backlash or ostracisation often silences victims while organisations prioritise reputation over justice. In Malaysia, where family honour and community standing are highly valued, victims are often pressured to remain silent.

Systemic failures: Ineffective legal frameworks and inadequate support systems for survivors perpetuate the cycle of abuse. While Malaysia has made strides in strengthening child protection laws, enforcement remains inconsistent.

Steps towards change

Addressing this pervasive issue requires a multifaceted approach that combines education, accountability and systemic reform:

Education and awareness: Communities must be educated on recognising grooming behaviours and understanding abuse dynamics. Awareness campaigns should highlight the importance of vigilance, even in trusted spaces. Schools and religious institutions can play a pivotal role in teaching children and adults about consent, boundaries and safe reporting mechanisms.

Strengthen accountability mechanisms: Religious, societal and educational organisations must enforce stringent codes of conduct, implement thorough vetting processes and maintain transparent disciplinary procedures. Independent oversight bodies should be established to monitor compliance and investigate allegations.

Empowered reporting channels: Anonymous and accessible avenues for reporting abuse must be established to ensure victims and witnesses feel safe coming forward. Hotlines, online platforms and community-based support networks can provide survivors with the tools they need to seek help.

Comprehensive support for survivors: Victims must have access to counselling, legal aid and safe spaces to facilitate their recovery and the pursuit of justice. NGOs like Protect and Save the Children Malaysia and Women’s Aid Organisation are already doing commendable work in this area, but greater government support and funding are needed.

Legal reforms and deterrence: Laws must be strengthened and consistently enforced, with harsher penalties for offenders, regardless of their social standing or affiliations. Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 is a step in the right direction but more needs to be done to ensure swift and fair justice for survivors.

Expert opinions

Experts have emphasised the need for a cultural shift in how societies perceive and address sexual abuse.

Clinical psychologist and expert on sexual behaviour Dr James Cantor notes that “abuse thrives in silence, and breaking that silence requires systemic changes in how we educate, legislate and support survivors”.

In 2023, the Malaysian government introduced amendments to the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, aimed at strengthening protections for minors and ensuring harsher penalties for offenders.

However, activists argue that more resources and political will are needed to ensure the plan’s success.

Call for collective responsibility

The fight against abuse is not the responsibility of individuals alone – it requires a collective action from all sectors of society.

Religious institutions, educational organisations, societal associations and families must work together to dismantle the systems that enable such exploitation. Leaders must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and survivors must be empowered to seek justice without fear. Communities must rise to protect the vulnerable.

Building safer future

Sexual abuse by trusted figures is not confined to any religion, culture or region. It is a universal challenge that calls for vigilance, empathy and decisive action. By confronting truths and holding institutions accountable, we can create a society where trust is never exploited.

Let us work towards a future where institutions truly uphold their roles as sanctuaries of care and guidance. This is not merely a call for justice – it is a call for humanity.

Together, we can restore faith in our communities and protect the vulnerable, ensuring that no position of power is ever beyond accountability.

Ts Dr Manivannan Rethinam is the chairman of Majlis Gagasan Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com