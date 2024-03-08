SSM launches ‘Corporate Code of Ethics’ book

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has launched the “SSM Corporate Code of Ethics” book to emphasise its steadfast commitment to integrity, ethics, and anti-corruption practices.

According to a statement today, SSM said that the book aims to support the application of best corporate governance practices among the commission members, its management, employees, sports and welfare club officers, cooperative board members, suppliers, and stakeholders.

SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz said all SSM employees are committed to ensuring compliance with the laws governing business entities in Malaysia and corporate laws, as well as fostering positive developments in the corporate and business sectors.

“This publication reinforces our pledge to maintain those values ​​through responsible, transparent, and ethical behaviour,” said Nor Azimah during the book launching ceremony at Menara SSM@Sentral here on Friday.

The book, which is in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, provides guidance on responsibilities and principles to enhance integrity and accountability in SSM.

It also explains the MS ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Corruption Management System certification that SSM has obtained since 2021 and emphasises the no-gifts policy.

This publication can be accessed and downloaded via SSM’s official portal at this address: https://www.ssm.com.my/bm/Pages/Publication/Kod_Etika/Kod-Etika-Korporat.aspx.