SSM launches SSM search and Safedata-SSM corporate information supply platforms

SUBANG JAYA: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has launched the SSM Search and Safedata-SSM corporate information supply platforms.

Its chairman, Ahmad Sabki Yusof, said the platforms have been in operation since April 1 and allow easy online access to information on business entities regulated by SSM.

He said that customers can access as many as 37 SSM products, including business profiles, company profiles, company financial history and copies of business registration certificates.

“These new platforms enable easy online access to corporate information.

“The services allow for accurate and speedy information analysis that the public can access, which will help them make better business decisions,“ he said when officiating the launch of the two platforms and the SSM Bizday 2024 event here today.

Ahmad Sabki said the two new platforms had increased SSM’s information supply platforms to four, including the SSM e-info portal in 2006 and MyData-SSM in 2016.

He said the number of information request transactions is expected to increase with the introduction of the two new platforms.

“From 2019 to July 31, 2024, more than 26.4 million information transactions were recorded through the MyData-SSM and SSM e-Info portal,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabki said that as at July 31, 2024, 1.56 million companies had been incorporated, and 9.32 million businesses, as well as 39,783 limited liability partnerships (LLP), were registered.

He said that from the total, 677,351 companies, 1.66 million businesses and 35,5821 LLPs are active.

The two-day SSM Bizday 2024 starts today at the Mydin Wholesale Hypermarket, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Ahmad Sabki said this is the second time the event has been organised, and it is expected to see over 600 participants.