State govts, ministries, agencies must report MSME programme achievements - DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: All state governments, ministries and agencies involved in entrepreneurship initiatives and the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must report the achievements of their related programmes, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, said these reports should be submitted to the SME Integrated Plan of Action (SMEIPA).

He noted that there are currently 40 MSME entrepreneurship and development programmes, involving a total of RM32.8 billion, that have yet to report on their achievements.

“This reporting should include assessments of key performance indicators (KPIs), covering output, outcomes and resource allocation.

“It is crucial to minimise programme duplication among agencies and reduce government resource wastage,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairs the National Entrepreneur and SME Development Council.

He said this at a press conference following the Secretariat Meeting of the National Entrepreneurs and MSME Development Council (SEK-MPUPK) 3/2024, held at the SME Corp Malaysia headquarters here today.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, his deputy Datuk R. Ramanan, SME Corp Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy and Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin

Ahmad Zahid reported that up to mid-year, a total of 286 initiatives and MSME programmes with allocations amounting to RM15.06 billion had been reported in SMEIPA, reflecting a 10.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

He highlighted that the coordination of MSME programmes has significantly impacted the sector, noting a positive development in the transition from micro to small and from small to medium enterprises in 2023.

Specifically, there was a 16.9 per cent decrease in the number of micro enterprises, totaling 767,421, while small enterprises increased by 35.8 per cent and medium-sized enterprises rose by 7.9 per cent.

“This progress is supported by the efforts of ministries and agencies, including SME Corp. We aim to continue fostering entrepreneurship, particularly in rural and suburban areas,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Regarding Budget 2025, he indicated that the country’s financial planning for the upcoming year will be pragmatic, with a focus on creating a balanced budget.

For his ministry, he said the focus is not only on infrastructure development in rural areas but also on generating significant local economic impacts.