Status of mule account legislation a key issue in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The status of legislation related to ‘mule’ accounts is one of the key issues to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Parliament portal’s Order of Business, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) is scheduled to raise the issue with the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ question time.

Rayer will request details on the status of the legislation and how it can effectively address the alarming rise in online financial fraud driven by advancements in modern technology.

‘Mule’ accounts are accounts that are used by criminals to receive and transfer funds acquired illegally.

During the same session, Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) will ask the Minister of Works if there are any proposals to increase the work value limit for G1 contractors from RM200,000 to RM250,000 or RM300,000 due to rising material costs, and the limit for G2 contractors to RM600,000.

During the Oral Questions session, Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) will ask the Health Minister about the number of new cancer cases from 2020 to 2023 and the measures being implemented to improve screening for breast, colon, cervical, and ovarian cancer in women, as well as lung, colon, prostate, nasopharynx, and liver cancer in men.

The focus will also be on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s preparedness to address the current climate uncertainty, raised by Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam).

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume its debate on the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also listed in today’s order of business are the second readings of the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 15 days until July 18.