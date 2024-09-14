Steeped in tradition, ‘Kerjan’ ceremony marks installation of new Undang Luak Rembau

REMBAU: The installation ceremony, or ‘Kerjan’, of Datuk Sedia Raja Abd Rahim Yassin as the new Undang Luak Rembau, held today at his residence in Taman Rembau Utama, was steeped in culture and tradition.

The ceremony, which began at 9 am, was attended by his wife, Toh Puan Shaadah Md Shariff, as well as elected representatives, ‘Datuk-Datuk Lembaga’, ‘Orang Besar Undang’, and other distinguished guests.

Abd Rahim replaces Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman, 83, who died from old age on May 15.

Datuk Perba Abdul Razak Mohd Yassin proclaimed Abd Rahim as the 22nd Undang Luak Rembau, followed by the ‘Majlis Menghadap Sembah’ by the Datuk-Datuk Lembaga, Orang Besar Undang, and buapak.

Earlier, Abdul Razak, in his speech at the ceremony, said ‘Kerjan’ is a term specifically used for the installation of the Undang Luak Rembau and the ceremony was conducted at the residence of the appointed Undang (chieftain).

He explained that the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Negeri, chaired by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, will officially gazette the appointment, followed by the Menyalang ceremony to honour the Undang.

“For this Kerjan ceremony, a symbolic bathing tradition was conducted yesterday, followed by today’s installation. The ‘tahlil’ and ‘doa selamat’ will take place tonight, and the Menyalang ceremony is scheduled for a later date,” he told reporters.

The selection of an Undang in Negeri Sembilan must be from candidates of the Biduanda tribe, the original tribe of the state, and there are 12 tribes in the ‘Adat Perpatih’ system.

Abd Rahim, who was born in the district, is of ‘Orang Besar Undang Yang Empat’ nobility, carrying the title ‘Datuk Shahbandar’ since February 1999 in the Undang Luak Rembau Institution.

He has extensive teaching experience across schools in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan and has has held positions such as the head of department, head of unit, and assistant district education officer in Rembau before retiring in 2014.

The father of seven was awarded the Rembau District Maal Hijrah Figure in 2015 and the Rembau District Teacher Figure in 2016, in addition to being appointed as a member of the Rembau District Council from 2017 to date.