Study mountains in Pahang, create new tourism assets - Pahang Sultan

RAUB: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ordered research on the mountains in the state to create new tourism assets.

The Ruler said this effort could popularise local areas and those near the mountains, boosting the tourism sector in the state.

“I suggest forming a hiking club. The purpose is to climb, explore and study the mountains in Pahang.

“Turn it into a tourism asset, such as eco-tourism or sports tourism that we can promote,“ Al-Sultan Abdullah said at the flag-off ceremony for the contingent of Everest Base Camp Expedition at Bukit Fraser today.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah admired the spirit and dedication of the 45 participants of the 16-day expedition, who came from diverse backgrounds, including 10 women.

“I have supported this programme for 10 years. We undertake this journey to build a strong sense of self, follow leaders’ instructions, and most importantly strengthen camaraderie among climbers. Always prioritise safety and health and I pray for a safe journey,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Pahang Ruler also presented prayer items, such as mats, to Fadzli, who participates in the mission, to be delivered to the Kashmiri Taqiya Mosque, about 20 minutes from the Kathmandu International Airport.

The participants are scheduled to depart on Sept 9. They are expected to arrive at the base camp, 5,365 metres above sea level, on Sept 16, in time to celebrate Malaysia Day.