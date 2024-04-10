Sugar supply in Labuan remains manageable despite high demand

LABUAN: The sugar supply on this duty-free island remains at a manageable level, despite challenges in meeting the high demand from both consumers and traders.

Labuan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KDPN) director Junaidah Arbain said current stock levels in both wholesale and retail storage facilities are sufficient to meet immediate needs.

Based on today’s check, she said wholesale storage holds 4,380 kg of regular coarse sugar and 1,440 kg of premium sugar, while retailers have 612 kg of regular coarse sugar and 112 kg of premium sugar in stock.

Junaidah confirmed that Sazarice Kota Kinabalu, one of Labuan’s main sugar suppliers, has assured that a shipment is arriving today, ensuring a continuous supply for both consumers and traders.

“Labuan requires at least 120 tonnes of sugar per month to meet the demands of its estimated population of 110,000. However, supply can often be strained due to high demand, particularly from traders,” she told Bernama.

While acknowledging occasional shortfalls, she highlighted that KDPN has been proactive in monitoring the situation and collaborating closely with suppliers to prevent any disruptions.

“Labuan consumers can expect the sugar supply to stabilise further once the shipment arrives,“ she said, urging both consumers and traders to avoid unnecessary panic buying.