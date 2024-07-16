Sultan Ibrahim always prioritises the people - Johor Council of Royal Court President

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, has always prioritised the people’s interests, according to the Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli.

He said His Majesty dislikes wasting the people’s time and stresses efficiency during royal ceremonies or events.

Abdul Rahim, who has served the Johor royal court since the reign of Almarhum Sultan Ismail, Sultan Ibrahim’s grandfather, said that His Majesty manages his time well and prefers functions to be time-saving.

“His Majesty prefers brevity. Ceremonies must be conducted swiftly and accurately. When giving speeches, Sultan Ibrahim prefers them concise as he does not want to waste the public’s time,“ he told Bernama in an exclusive interview here recently.

He said Sultan Ibrahim is gentle and compassionate and against harsh language, adding that His Majesty greatly emphasises detail, especially when granting audiences.

“As the president of the council, I must be prepared...I must anticipate what His Majesty wants to know, so I will prepare a proposal paper to be presented (to His Majesty). Sultan Ibrahim would ask how it affects the people, what will they think, and what is the significance?” he said.

On his experience accompanying Sultan Ibrahim during the visits to meet the people in the state districts, he said His Majesty, who was then the Crown Prince of Johor, constantly reminded him to organise meetings with as many people as possible.

He said during those meetings, His Majesty would eat the type of food the people eat.

“His Majesty’s favourites include white rice, ikan masak asam pedas (spicy, sour fish), dried fish, sambal belacan (shrimp paste sauce) and sayur nangka masak lemak (jackfruit in coconut milk).

“His Majesty likes to sit with the people on the mat and eat with his hand. Many people do not know this side of him,“ he said.

He said Sultan Ibrahim’s endearing traits were evident during the iconic Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ), an annual royal expedition that started in 2001.

Abdul Rahim said through KMJ, Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal family, together with state government officials, would tackle the people’s plight, distribute goods, and channel assistance.

He said Sultan Ibrahim always ensures that no Johorean is left behind or marginalised, evident through the creation of various foundations that His Majesty himself funded.

Abdul Rahim prayed that His Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, be blessed with longevity and remain in Allah’s blessing, adding that the country will continue progressing and prosper under Sultan Ibrahim’s reign.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will be held at the Istana Negara on July 20 and in conjunction with the ceremony, BERNAMA TV will broadcast the documentary Di Sebalik Mahkota on July 19.