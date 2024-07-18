Sultan Ibrahim enjoys casual interactions with the people - Mersing District Officer

MERSING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is known for his approachable and friendly manner when interacting with the public, without strict protocols.

Mersing District Officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah said that whenever Sultan Ibrahim visits the northeastern district of Johor, he not only stays at Istana Flinstones but also spends time engaging with the people.

Sharing his experiences, Jamil Hasni said that once, while returning from performing the dawn prayers at the mosque, His Majesty decided to stop at a local eatery for breakfast.

“Sometimes, His Majesty even has breakfast at a mamak stall, and during such times, we arrange things on an ad hoc basis and provide whatever is available at the premises without strict protocol.

“Moreover, His Majesty has graced sales expos and mingled with the people casually, nothing is pre-arranged... that’s how easy-going and friendly His Majesty is with the public,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at his office recently.

Jamil Hasni said that Sultan Ibrahim was also a caring monarch who took an interest in the welfare of the people, using his interactions to hear their complaints and problems firsthand.

“When there are ad hoc complaints, for instance, I will refer to the relevant departments and present to His Majesty regarding the allocations we have and the constraints we face in upgrading the area based on the complaints received.

“His Majesty will then evaluate the report and provide his insights, while I will coordinate again at the departmental level,“ he said.

Jamil Hasni said that among Sultan Ibrahim’s favourite activities when visiting the district rich with natural beauty was diving, during which His Majesty also provided input on areas that needed cleaning and conservation, including coral reefs.

“His Majesty instructs to check for suitable diving areas, for example, after area A, head to area B and then give a certain period (for coral reef recovery) as there could be some damage... hence, we have a rotation for the conservation of the reefs,“ he said.

Jamil Hasni revealed that despite Sultan Ibrahim’s firm demeanor, he also had a humorous side, and enjoyed making jokes.

“I once accompanied His Majesty to Perth, Australia for a meeting with officials, which was, as usual, formal... but during meal times, His Majesty was very casual and friendly.

“His Majesty once made a riddle for me and several other officials, offering a special gift if we could solve it... it was a very amusing situation... that’s one of the memorable moments I can’t forget,“ he said.

The installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia will take place at Istana Negara on July 20, and in conjunction with the ceremony, BERNAMA TV will broadcast the documentary “Di Sebalik Mahkota” on July 19.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.