90% of KRTs remain active, boosting community unity in Malaysia

MACHANG: Close to 90 per cent of Malaysia’s 8,586 Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) units remain actively engaged in community programmes, demonstrating strong public commitment to unity and local development.

National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud highlighted the steady growth in active KRTs, attributing it to heightened public awareness and resident participation.

“Each KRT receives RM6,000 annually for operations and must conduct at least eight activities to retain active status. These initiatives not only strengthen bonds but also create economic opportunities,“ he said during the Kelantan state-level Rukun Tetangga Golden Jubilee celebration at the Machang Unity Complex.

While 10 per cent of KRTs remain inactive, Che Roslan noted a gradual decline in this figure.

“We provide structured support, including counselling and mentoring, before considering fund withdrawal for persistently inactive units,“ he explained.

He encouraged KRTs to explore additional funding by proposing community-based economic projects like small-scale farming or food production.

“Many have succeeded in ventures such as chili farming or sauce production, boosting local income and self-reliance,“ he added.

With the national-level Golden Jubilee celebration set for August 28 and 29, KRTs nationwide are preparing diverse programmes showcasing local arts, culture, and unity.

In Kelantan, a Dikir Barat competition is nurturing young talent while preserving cultural heritage.

The festivities will begin at KRT Kasipillay and conclude at Galaxy Hall in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, honouring 16 KRTs that have reached a 50-year milestone—proof of the movement’s enduring impact. - Bernama