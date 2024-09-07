Sungai Bakap: DAP respects voters’ choice, will conduct introspection - Nga

IPOH: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) respects the choice made by voters in the recently-concluded Sungai Bakap by-election and will humbly conduct introspection on the outcome, said its parliamentary leader Nga Kor Ming.

Nga who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, said a political party driven by ideals and missions, DAP remains committed to supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in advancing reforms and implementing more policies that benefit the nation and its people.

“We stand unwaveringly with the Prime Minister in our efforts to rebuild our beloved nation,“ he said in statement today.

Nga highlighted that DAP, with its current 40 Members of Parliament (MPs), will enhance dialogue and engagement with grassroots communities to better understand public sentiment from diverse perspectives.

According to Nga, the party is dedicated to achieving political milestones and earning the trust of the people as it prepares for the upcoming general election.

In the Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday (July 6), Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail won the seat by securing 14,489 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Dr Joohari Ariffin, who garnered 10,222 votes.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held after its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, who was also the PAS Nibong Tebal Division chief, died on May 24.