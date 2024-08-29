Sungai Kayan tragedy: Safety supervisor to be appointed

LUNDU: A safety supervisor will be appointed to oversee the safety of passengers using the boat service at Sungai Kayan in Kampung Selampit, said Sarawak Minister for Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She explained that the supervisor will monitor students, particularly during peak school travel times, to ensure they adhere to safety regulations by wearing life jackets and to ensure that the boats are not overloaded.

“Although there are regulations regarding life jackets, their enforcement has sometimes been less effective. With the presence of this supervisor, safety enforcement will be assured.

“It is crucial to adhere to safety regulations as a preventive measure and as a lesson learned from past incidents. This serves as a reminder for everyone to be more cautious and not to take seemingly harmless situations lightly,“ she told reporters after handing over donations to the families of the victims of the boat tragedy that occurred in the village on Aug 20.

In the 6.10 am incident, a boat carrying 20 passengers, including 16 students, capsized in the middle of the river during high tide. The tragedy claimed the lives of three Sekolah Kebangsaan Senibong students: Helena Fasha Petrus, Alasma Jithil, and Vilkie Wilson.

Meanwhile, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang said that ferry operators in the area have been instructed to replace the existing boats with new fibre boats that meet set specifications.

“Following a meeting with the Sarawak Rivers Board, the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and local community leaders, it was found that the existing boats did not meet the required safety standards.

“I am giving them (the involved parties) a week to come up with a new boat design that complies with the set specifications and the cost will be covered by the service centre,” he said.

The maximum capacity of the new boats will be limited to 12 passengers, including one motorcycle, and they will also be equipped with life jackets, buoys, and solar lights.