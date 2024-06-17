Sunny side up to drop in prices: Small traders call it ‘eggs-cellent’

KUALA LUMPUR: The three-sen drop in retail price of grade A, B and C chicken eggs that was announced today, may seem paltry but it sent endless ripples of relief to small traders and was welcomed by consumers across the country.

Most food traders described the new price of eggs as the sunny side up to cut business costs, given that eggs are widely used in various cuisines and are the main ingredient in making cakes and pastries for the sweet tooth.

Chairman of the Bumiputera Small Traders Association of Pasar Siti Khadijah in Kelantan, Ahmad Nazri Che Omar said the initiative gave traders, especially food sellers, an opportunity to make a little ‘eggs-tra’ profit, considering that there were still people selling cakes at the old price despite the previous increase in the price of eggs.

“The drop in price allows traders to make more profit and offset the price of other raw materials used for business,“ he told Bernama today.

In Negeri Sembilan, biscuit and cake dealer Nur Anisa Hanis Ramli, 42, said that although some see the price drop as paltry, the effect was felt by those who took big orders for products using eggs as the main ingredient.

“For example, in my job running a confectionery as a livelihood, I need more than 60 eggs every two weeks ... so this price reduction of 3 sen per egg really helps reduce my costs,“ she said.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, food trader Ashraf Zaidi, 33, said the price reduction announcement could reduce his business costs and benefit customers since the price of egg-based food could be lowered slightly after this.

In Selangor, cake and pastry maker Intan Baizura Zainal, 39, said the drop in the retail price of eggs could reduce the financial pressure on bakery operators because the prices of most ingredients for making cakes and cookies are currently increasing.

“The decision to lower the price of eggs is timely because even if we want to make a profit, we still need to offer reasonable prices to customers. This may be the beginning of the government’s efforts to lower the prices of other essential goods, in line with the desire to return the savings from subsidy targeting to the people in stages,“ he said.

Twenty-six-year-old Nur Syakirah Ahmad Nazri, a small-scale cake trader from Alor Gajah, Melaka, concurred and hopes that the government will continue to give ‘good news’ on other items in the future that will indirectly help people like her earn better income.

In Terengganu, canteen operator Ahmad Khairi Samad, 52, said the drop in egg prices would reduce the burden of his operating costs, which on average require about 100 grade B eggs a day because, apart from ready-to-cook meals, his canteen also provides hot meals.

In Penang, Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) president Mohideen Abdul Kader said the decrease in the retail price of grade A, B and C chicken eggs would help reduce financial problems for low-income groups, especially those who buy large quantities for a week.

“This measure will also help traders and food sellers because they can lower costs and CAP hopes that traders who use a lot of eggs will not raise the price of their food after this,“ he concluded.

In Perak, a member of the Perak State Consumer Movement Khairul Anwar El Syazalli Musa said the price reduction benefited the people because consumers usually purchase in quantities of 10 eggs.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, single mother Mariam Abdul Ghani, 48, described the move as helping those who are less able because eggs are a cheaper source of protein in a family’s daily needs.

In agreement was Perlis housewife Rizalina Mad Saad, 46, from Arau, who described the move as the government being sensitive to the family situations of the people, especially the B40 group since eggs are usually a basic necessity in the kitchen of every home where omelettes and fried rice reign supreme in the Malaysian palate.

Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced that the retail price of grade A, B and C chicken eggs across the country has been reduced by 3 sen per egg, bringing the price down to 42 sen, 40 sen and 38 sen respectively, effective today.