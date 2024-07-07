PETALING JAYA: The suspect who allegedly sodomised a foreigner at a condominium located in Sea Park here has been identified.

District police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed that the suspect was identified as a local man in his 30s and that the police are working to track him down and arrest him, the New Straits Times reported.

The suspect met the victim several months back in the condominium’s gym.

On Thursday, a foreigner claimed that he was sodomised at the condominium in Sea Park after he was invited to “chat”, as quoted by the suspect, talking to the suspect before entering his unit.

The victim then claimed the suspect began “undressing him and groping his private parts”, as quoted, after entering the unit.

Out of shame, the victim did not yell or make a scene as he did not want the neighbours to “see or hear anything that could humiliate” him.

Shahrulnizam added that this case was not in connection to another similar case in Sungai Way where a 24-year-old claimed to have been sodomised by a tattoo artist on June 25 as police have completed their investigations.

The investigation paper for that case will be referred to the Legal Division for “further instruction”, as quoted.

Once feedback is provided from the Legal Division, the investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

The victim in that case said he “lost consciousness” while the tattoo artist was working on him, having been wiped with an “oily substance” which caused him to pass out as the artist drew a flower on his arm, as quoted.

The young man found himself in the nude when he regained consciousness and believed that he was sodomised by the tattoo artist, prompting him to lodge a police report before seeking medical attention.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was apprehended later by the police.