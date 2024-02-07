Suspected drug addict arrested after three-km chase

PUTRAJAYA: A suspected drug addict was arrested after a three-kilometre chase by the police at Jalan Kita Impian, Cybersouth, in Dengkil near here, yesterday.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the police had earlier ordered the 29-year-old suspect, who was at the wheel of a Perodua Bezza to stop his car, which was spotted in a suspicious manner, at about 9.30 pm, but he sped off.

“A police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) chased the suspect for about three kilometres before arresting the suspect at about 9.50 pm. There was a crash between the car driven by the suspect and the police MPV,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the suspect had previous records and tested positive for drugs, including methamphetamine (Meth) and amphetamine (AMP).

The case is investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, he said and urged the public not to create any speculation about the incident