Suspected mussel food poisoning case reported in Melaka

MELAKA: A case of food poisoning allegedly caused by mussels has been reported to the Melaka State Health Department.

Melaka Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was admitted to Hospital Alor Gajah on June 8.

“There was indeed a case related to mussel poisoning reported at Hospital Alor Gajah, but it has not yet been confirmed. This matter is still under investigation by the Fisheries Department.

“The patient has been admitted to the ward since last Saturday for examination and has already recovered and will be allowed to go home soon,“ he said in a statement here today.

Last Thursday, Fisheries deputy director-general (management) Wan Muhamad Aznan Abdullah said water and mussel sample analyses showed that Port Dickson waters were still contaminated with harmful biotoxins.

The latest analysis found that the toxin levels were decreasing and approaching the standard threshold of 800 parts per billion (ppb), he added.

However, he said the ban on mussel or clam farmers from selling these bivalves from Port Dickson still applies for consumer safety.