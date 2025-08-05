Shandong Taishan banned for two years over AFC Champions League no-show

CHINA’s Shandong Taishan have been banned from Asian club competitions for two years and fined following their abrupt withdrawal from a crucial AFC Champions League Elite match earlier this year. The Chinese Super League club failed to field a team for their February 19 fixture against South Korea’s Ulsan, citing “serious” health concerns within their squad.

The Asian Football Confederation’s disciplinary and ethics committee imposed the ban, preventing Shandong from participating in any AFC tournaments until the 2026/27 season. The decision, dated July 30, was published on Monday. The club was fined $50,000 and ordered to repay $800,000 in participation fees and performance bonuses to the AFC. Additionally, they must compensate Ulsan with $40,000 for damages.

Shandong had initially claimed they were “unable to form a team” due to health issues but provided no further details. Despite conducting pre-match media duties, the club withdrew hours before kickoff. “We deeply regret this situation and apologise to the AFC, Ulsan FC, the fans, and the community,“ the club stated at the time.

The AFC’s ruling underscores strict enforcement of competition regulations, particularly regarding last-minute withdrawals affecting tournament integrity. - AFP